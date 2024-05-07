Access Holdings, Partners Move To Empower Women With Disabilities

An international charity organization, Sightsavers, has partnered with Access Holdings, alongside Unilever, UK Aid, and UNICEF to launch the Sabi-Woman project for females with disabilities in Nigeria.

The project, designed for adolescent girls aged 13–17 years and young women aged 18–24 years, seeks to increase the economic productivity and labour force participation of young women with disabilities and prepare adolescent girls with disabilities for work after school or outside formal education.

The Technical Advisor on Economic Empowerment, Sightsavers, Rasak Adekoya, speaking at the launch, said the Sabi Woman project will cater for a total of 2,800 females with disabilities in Lagos and Kano.

He said the project is aimed at advocating and strengthening financial inclusion for persons with disabilities, to ensure that there is a clear financial inclusion guideline from the CBN that helps to guide banks on the need to ensure that financial programmes also benefit persons with disabilities.

The Executive Secretary, National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, James David Lalu, who declared the event open, commended Access Holdings for constantly allowing access and an enabling environment to persons with disabilities.