Atiku exposes Tinubu’s son’s behind Lagos-Calabar Coastal highway… Presidency. reacts

Former Vice President and Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar has blown open the lid and exposed the content of the bottle.

He has proven that Seyi Tinubu is a key person in board of the construction company handling the Lagos-Calabar Coastal highway !

Curiously, the Presidency in Nigeria has also admitted to Seyi Tinubu’s involvement with Chagoury, but silent on waving bidding process for Lagos-Calabar highway .

As it is, Alhaji Atiku is accusing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of a conflict of interest in the award of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal highway to Hitech Construction Company.

Responding president Tinubu through his aide, spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga (Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy) said :

“We found it strange that Alhaji Atiku could accuse President Tinubu of a conflict of interest in the award of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal highway to Hitech Construction Company, which he claimed is owned by the Chagoury family because the President’s son, Seyi Tinubu, sits on the board of CDK, a tiles manufacturing company, based in Sagamu, Ogun State.

It is important to state clearly that Seyi Tinubu is a 38-year-old adult who has a right to do business and pursue his business interests in Nigeria and anywhere in the world within the limits of the law. The fact that his father is now the President of Nigeria does not disqualify Seyi from pursuing legitimate business interests.

For the records, Seyi joined the Board of Directors of CDK in 2018, more than six years ago.

He is representing the interest of an investor company, in which he has interest. He is not a board member because his father is a friend of the Chagourys.

Information about owners and shareholders of CDK is a matter of public record that can be openly accessed from the website of the Corporate Affairs Commission and CDK’s. Atiku and his proxy did not need a little-known journal to recycle open-source information to make a fallacious argument. The Chairman of CDK and the highest shareholder of the company is respected General TY Danjuma (rtd). The Chagourys are minority shareholders in the company, and only one member of the clan is on its five-man board.

We wonder how Seyi’s membership of the board of CDK conflicts with Hitech Construction Company’s work on Lagos-Calabar Coastal superhighway.

Alhaji Atiku has been waging an unrelenting war against this all-important and transformative project for no justifiable reasons other than bad politics. Atiku knows that its grand success and other projects to be unfurled, such as the Badagry-Sokoto superhighway, will be a major boost for President Tinubu and finally upend his perennial presidential ambition.

If not blinded by political ill-will, Alhaji Atiku knows that the right thing for him to do is to applaud President Tinubu for the ambitious and audacious Lagos-Calabar Highway, which was authorised by the Federal Executive Council.

It is important to remind Alhaji Atiku that infrastructural projects such as the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway are used to galvanise the economy. In the US, President Joe Biden has used his $2 trillion bi-partisan infrastructure deal to revamp decaying American infrastructure and inject life into the US economy.

How can an elder statesman be waging a campaign of calumny against the economic fortunes and prosperity of a country he wishes to govern or trying to scuttle a project that will bring prosperity to nine coastal states and the nation in general?