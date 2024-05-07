Lagos Relocates 371 to their States, including Osun,..explains it

The Lagos State Government on Monday confirmed relocation of 371 miscreants, beggars and destitute persons back to their states.

This followed an outcry by the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, over alleged eviction of Osun-born youths from Lagos over the weekend.

Reports say many indigenes of the state were forcefully evacuated from Lagos and dumped at Ilesa axis by officials of the Lagos State Government.

The Osun indigenes, mostly youths, were said to have been dropped at Ilesa-Akure Express junction, Breweries; Ilesa – Ibodi – Iginla to Ife Express junction; Osun Ankara Express junction; Imelu Express junction; and Iperindo Express junction.

A statement by the spokesperson to the governor, Olawale Rasheed, said Adeleke had already spoken to his Lagos State counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on the matter.

“The report was confirmed by an investigation team set up to confirm the veracity of the story by the Osun State Government. The state team reported that eyewitness accounts confirmed the dropping of the youth in several luxurious buses by a team suspected to be from Lagos State,” the statement said.

Reacting, the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho disclosed that 450 miscreants were rescued at the weekend following the statewide exercise to free Lagos of “visible security risks.”

Out of 450, he said, 371 pleaded for assistance to relocate to their various states due to the hardship they were facing in Lagos, while 79 had been absorbed into some government facilities for rehabilitation “after showing signs of being unwell.”

The statement reads, “The statewide exercise to free Lagos of visible security risks has continued after the arrest of some suspects under the Dolphin Estate bridge.

ad

“The ceaseless influx of miscreants, beggars, and the destitute onto Lagos streets has raised fears of insecurity of lives and property. This is unacceptable.

“As part of the exercise, 450 miscreants were at the weekend rescued. Of the lot, 371 pleaded for assistance to relocate to their various states due to the hardship they are facing in Lagos; 79 have been absorbed into some government facilities for rehabilitation after showing signs of being unwell.

“The exercise will continue as part of the government’s responsibility to keep our citizens safe and secure.”