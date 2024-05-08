Tinubu returns today amidst insinuations

After days of silence on the whereabouts of President Bola Tinubu, the Presidency has said he will be the back in the country on Wednesday.…

Special Adviser to the President on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, announced this in a post on his X handle on Tuesday.

According to him, the President has been in Europe and will be arriving the country with his aides.

He wrote: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, along with his aides, will return to Nigeria tomorrow from Europe.”

The President left the shores of the country last month on official visits to the Netherlands and Saudi Arabia.

The engagements elapsed on April 29, 2024, but he has not returned to the country since then, prompting Nigerians to ask questions.

Presidential Spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale in a statement on April 22 disclosed that President Tinubu will embark on an official visit to the Netherlands and also attend the World Economic Forum in Saudi Arabia.

Ngelale had said the visit to the Netherlands was on the invitation of the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte.

He had also disclosed that Tinubu would engage in high-level discussions with the Prime Minister and other engagements, including the Nigerian-Dutch Business and Investment Forum.

The President was also expected to proceed to a special World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting scheduled for April 28-29 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

President Tinubu and his entourage were expected to use the opportunity of the gathering of over 1,000 leaders from business, government, and academia to engage in discussions in furtherance of his Renewed Hope Agenda for the country.