Zenith set for 33rd Annual General Meeting today

Zenith Bank Plc is holding its 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Wednesday in Lagos.

Last week, a court-ordered Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) was held virtually where shareholders of Zenith Bank Plc approved the restructuring of the bank to a holding company.

They will transfer their shares in Zenith Bank to HoldCo. In return, shareholders will receive the same number of shares in HoldCo as they have in Zenith Bank.

Shareholders approved that each existing GDR holder receive, as consideration for each existing GDR held, one new HoldCo GDR.

The shareholders equally approved that all of the shares held by the nominees of the bank in Zenpay Limited, a direct subsidiary of the HoldCo, together with all rights and liabilities attached to such shares, be transferred to the HoldCo.

Also in a notice ahead of its AGM, Zenith Bank Plc mentioned its plans to create 31.3 billion new shares, aiming to raise additional capital.