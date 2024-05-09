Portable acquires new house in Banana Island worth N100m

Controversial singer, Portable expresses his excitement as he joins the league of house owners in the affluent area of Banana Island, Lagos State.

The 30-year-old proudly displayed both the interior and exterior of his recently acquired mansion, signalling his anticipation for greater success.

Taking to his Instagram page on Monday, the ” Zazuu” crooner with excitement shared the thrilling update, expressing gratitude to his Creator through a song for transitioning from humble beginnings to his latest purchase, valued at an impressive worth of N100 million.

Sharing the video, he captioned it with “Alhamdulillah am going close am about to blow CEO Dr ZEHNATION Coming to Lekki IYEN OTO Who get God get everything @abel_egbarin God to bless you King Of Boiz Mafian Presidential ”