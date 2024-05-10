2024 NLNG Prize for Science receives 153 entries

Nigeria LNG has received 153 entries for the 2024 Nigeria Prize for Science; the highest since the award began 20 years ago.

Handing over the entries to Prof. Barth Nnaji, Chairman of the Prize Advisory Board in Lagos on Thursday, Andy Odeh, General Manager for External Relations and Sustainable Development, NLNG, noted that the prize has become the most distinguished science prize in Africa.

This year’s prize, which will focus on “Innovations and Technologies for Reducing the Effect of Climate Change”, speaks to the urgent need to find lasting solutions to tackling the challenges caused by changes in the climate.

The event, which marks the commencement of the adjudication process for the winner, which will be announced in October, will go home with a cash prize of $100,000.

Receiving the entries on behalf of the other members of the Advisory Board, Prof. Nnaji expressed optimism that the decision of the judges will be based on merit and excellence.

Also commenting on the prize, Nike Akande, a member of the Advisory Board for the Prize noted that the NLNG through the prize has been saving lives.

In his remarks, Prof. Yusuf Abubakar commended the NLNG for its efforts at encouraging research and linking innovations with sponsors .

YOUNEWS is aware that the prize has since inception, focused on solving societal problems through innovations in technology.

Last year, Prof Hippolite Amadi won the prize with his innovation in respiratory Technology for the new-borns with the intention of reducing child mortality in Nigeria and Africa al large.

The NLNG annually sponsors the Nigeria Prize for Science and the Prize for Literature and Literary Criticism.

It will be recalled that about three weeks ago, the NLNG received 163 entries for the 2024 Nigeria prize for literature in children’s literature cycle.