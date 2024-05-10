Death penalty for Drug Traffickers Bill passed 3rd reading

The bill seeking to impose a death penalty on those convicted of drug trafficking has passed the third reading at the senate.

The upper legislative chamber passed the bill on Thursday after Tahir Monguno, a senator representing Borno North, presented a report on behalf of the joint committees on judiciary and drugs and narcotics.

While presenting the report, Monguno said there is a need to strengthen the war against drugs in the country.

After the report was presented, the Senate went to the “committee of the whole” to consider clauses of the bill where some senators disagreed with the death sentence.

When put to a voice vote, Barau Jibrin, deputy senate president, gave it to the “ayes.”.

Thereafter, Adams Oshiomhole, a senator representing Edo North, said the Senate should be careful with any law that deals with life.

“Anything that deals with life, we should be careful,” Oshiomhole said.

Responding, Jibrin said Oshiomhole should have called for a divide.

“I’m sorry, my former national chairman… you should have called for a divide, it is your right, but we have passed it,” the deputy senate president said.

Also, Akpan Ekong, senator representing Akwa Ibom south, tried to come under “personal explanation” to disapprove of the provision, but Jibrin ruled him out of order.

The bill, which originated from the house of representatives, will be sent to the president for assent if there are no differences between the two chambers of the national assembly.

If there are differences, the two chambers will set up a conference committee to harmonise the grey areas before it is sent for assent.

In recent times, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has been making substantial seizures of substances ranging from cannabis to opioids from suspected traffickers