Olympic Champion Babangida,wife survive auto crash, brother dies

Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games gold medalist and President of the Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria, Tijani Babangida, along with his wife, were hospitalized following a car accident that tragically resulted in the death of his younger brother, Ibrahim Babangida.

The incident was announced by Emmanuel Babayaro, the General Secretary of PFAN, shedding light on the somber event. While specific details of the accident are still unclear, reports indicate that the tragic event occurred along the Kaduna-Zaria Road.

“Comrades! Let us be in prayers for our president, Tijani Babangida, who just had a ghastly motor accident along the Kaduna-Zaria road.

“Ibrahim Babangida, his younger brother, died on the spot from the accident while Mr President (Babangida) and his family were taken to the hospital.

“May the soul of Ibrahim Babangida Rest In Peace with God, amen,” he announced.

Babayaro confirmed the incident to Punch reporter, saying, “Yes, it is true. The accident happened while they were on their way to Zaria from Kaduna,” he said.

“His brother Babangida died on the spot from the accident. The accident happened today (Thursday) this afternoon and his wife was also involved in the accident.

“He is currently admitted at Shika Hospital in Zaria, where he is receiving treatment and to the glory of God he is conscious,” he added.

The late Ibrahim, 47, a retired footballer himself, was a member of the 1993 FIFA U-17 World Cup-winning Golden Eagles squad in Japan.

He featured for local sides Bank of The North, Stationery Stores and Katsina United on the domestic scene before joining Dutch side Volendam in 1997.