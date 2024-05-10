Osun gov leaks Phone Conversation with Lagos gov over deportees

Osun Gov Adeleke has leaked his conversation with Lagos State Counterpart, to the media !

He said he discussed with Sanwo-Olu about ‘deportation’ of our Lagos-based indigenes back to Osun State.

Mr Adeleke said his government’s investigation team confirmed how luxurious buses dropped the youths in Ilesa.

Mr Adeleke, however, spoke with the Lagos State governor, who denied authorising law enforcement teams to carry out the alleged “deportation.”

“I spoke with my brother, Governor Sanwo-Olu, about the matter. He, too, was surprised, and he denied ever authorising any such action.

“Governor Sanwoolu has promised an immediate investigation to unravel the facts of the situation. The Lagos team will update us as quickly as possible.

Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke on Monday confirmed that hundreds of the state’s indigenes reportedly residing in Lagos were dropped in Ilesha, saying he discussed the issue with his counterpart Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“The state’s report showed that the youths were systematically dropped at Ilesa-Akure Express junction, Breweries; Ilesa – Ibodi – Iginla to Ife Express junction; Osun Ankara Express junction; Imelu Express junction; and Iperindo Express junction,” he noted.

Mr Adeleke said his government is taking action about the development.

“I am subsequently directing our security agencies in Osun to mount surveillance in and around Ilesa to track the deported youths and their destinations,” Mr Adeleke said.

Mr Adeleke assured residents they would be updated on the development and urged them to remain calm while the security agencies conducted surveillance