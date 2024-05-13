Lagos warns fake, dubious estate agents, says, registration compulsory

The Lagos State Government has warned unregistered individuals and organisations to desist from engaging in real estate activities in the state or face legal consequences for non-compliance with the Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority registration requirements.

Lagos State Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, who gave the warning recently at the 2024 Ministerial Press Briefing to commemorate the first year of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term in office, said the warning became imperative to instil sanity and ensure fraud-free real estate business in the state.

He advised residents of the state to be mindful of real estate agents they do business with so as not to fall victim to fake and dubious estate agents.

“It is also important to request that we spread the warning across every platform that it is an offence for an individual and organisation to engage in real estate business in Lagos State without being registered with LASRERA. Let us act responsibly and follow the path of the law.

“I want to seize this opportunity to raise awareness on the need for residents not to fall victim to fake and dubious Estate agents and to patronise the registered real estate individuals, and organisations,” he declared.