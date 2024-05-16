Lagos JSS exam registation closes tomorrow,exams is May 28 – 31

The Lagos State Examinations Board is set to commence Screening Test into the 16 Model Colleges and Upgraded Junior Secondary Schools for the Year 2024/2025 Academic Session.

Adebayo Orunsolu

Director/ Registrar Lagos State Examinations Board made this known to us.

The Screening Test will hold at the five designated CBT Centres across the six Education Districts of the State between Tuesday, 28th and Friday, 31st May, 2024.

However, eligible pupils who are interested in writing the Entrance Examination, but are yet to register have been given ONE WEEK grace to do so as the registration portal will be closed on FRIDAY, 17TH MAY, 2024.

All duly registered Applicants are required to revisit the Exam Board Portal using their USERNAME and PASSWORD to print out a clear copy of their sitting arrangements for the examination with effect FROM SATURDAY, 18TH MAY, 2024.

Applicants are to come to the examination venue with the printed copy of their Examination Slip.

Candidates are hereby advised that electronic gadgets such as phone, iPad, Phone Watch and others will not be allowed in the examination hall.

The Board solicits the cooperation of parents/guardians and all other stakeholders for the successful conduct of the examination.