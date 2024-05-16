Minimum Wage : NLC angry as FG offers N48,000 against N615,00

The Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress practically storm out of the meeting

It was even dramatic, on Wednesday during the minimum wage negotiation.

It was a shocker to them, when the Federal Government offered to pay N48,000, a figure far below the N615,00 the unions were demanding as the new national minimum wage.

After abandoning the session, the furious labour leaders summoned an emergency press conference where they vented their displeasure with the offer, describing it as ‘an insult to the sensibilities of Nigerian workers.’

This was the second time in two weeks that the negotiation had run into trouble. The last session, held on April 29, deadlocked after organised labour insisted on N615,000 minimum wage.

The Federal Government disagreed with labour’s demand, which it deemed unreasonable.

However, the National President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, explained that the amount was arrived at after analysing the current economic situation and the needs of an average Nigerian family of six.

Rationalising the N615,000 demand, the labour leader stated, “Living wage is such that will, at least, keep you alive. It is not a wage that will make you poorer and poorer. It is not a wage that will make you borrow to go to work. It is not a wage that will lead you to be in the hospital every day because of malnutrition. For that living wage, we have tried to look at N615,000.

Among other things, the organised Labour believe that The Government’s proposal of a paltry N48,000 as the minimum wage not only insults the sensibilities of Nigerian workers but also falls significantly short of meeting our needs and aspirations.

“Though it is worth noting that even the least paid workers in the private sector receive N78,000 as clearly stated by the OPS, highlighting the stark disparity between the proposed minimum wage and prevailing standards further demonstrating the unwillingness of employers and the government to faithfully negotiate a fair national minimum wage for workers in Nigeria.