Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Portable tries to evade arrest, nabbed over N27m G-Wagon buy-on- credit

Portable tries to evade arrest, nabbed over N27m G-Wagon buy-on- credit

YouNews May 16, 2024 Celebrity, Entertainment, Music, nollywood Leave a comment 98 Views

Popular street wave artiste ‘Portable’, tries to evade arrest as the Police confronted him with a warrant of arrest this evening, in Lagos …

The singer, real named Habeeb Okikiola, was said to have bought a G-Wagon valued at N27 million from a car dealer in the state.

However, he reportedly paid only N13 million and has refused to pay the balance of N14 million, claiming the value was bad.

The command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the singer’s eventual arrest, in a statement to newsmen.

The car dealer reportedly took the matter to the police, leading to the arrest of the singer.

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

Lagos warns fake, dubious estate agents, says, registration compulsory

The Lagos State Government has warned unregistered individuals and organisations to desist from engaging in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2023