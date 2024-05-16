Portable tries to evade arrest, nabbed over N27m G-Wagon buy-on- credit

Popular street wave artiste ‘Portable’, tries to evade arrest as the Police confronted him with a warrant of arrest this evening, in Lagos …

The singer, real named Habeeb Okikiola, was said to have bought a G-Wagon valued at N27 million from a car dealer in the state.

However, he reportedly paid only N13 million and has refused to pay the balance of N14 million, claiming the value was bad.

The command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the singer’s eventual arrest, in a statement to newsmen.

The car dealer reportedly took the matter to the police, leading to the arrest of the singer.