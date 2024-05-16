Reno Omokri dragged, to be charged for impersonation !

Barrister Oraye St. Franklyn has put it to Reno that he was never appointed as aide to ex president Jonathan.

“I say emphatically that Reno was NEVER an aide of President Jonathan. He was a personal staff of the late Oronto Douglas who was an Aide of the President. At no time was Reno appointed an aide of the former President, whom his public conduct now embarrasses.

I challenge Reno Omokri to publish any appointment letter by President Jonathan, appointing him and, by that effect, conferring on him the status of Presidential Aide. The unwholesome grandstanding and misrepresentation has to stop. It amounts to fraud.”

Former President Goodluck Jonathan ha once debunked reports that he sack his erstwhile Special Assistant on New Media, Reno Omokri.

In a statement by his media aide, Mr Ikechukwu Eze, Jonathan said with him from August 17, 2011, to May 29, 2015, when he ceased to be president.

He urged whoever was in doubt to verify at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

The statement said: “For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to state that at no time did former President Jonathan ever sack Mr Omokri while he was in office.

“Mr Omokri was appointed on August 17, 2011, and served meritoriously until May 29, 2015.

“His record of service can be verified at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

“While he is no longer a staff of President Jonathan, Mr Omokri enjoys the gratitude of many Nigerians including Dr Goodluck Jonathan for his patriotic services to Nigeria.”