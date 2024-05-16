Sanwo-Olu’s deputy chief of staff, 55, is dead

Gboyega Soyannwo, deputy chief of staff to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, is dead.

Soyannwo died on Wednesday after a brief illness, at the age of 55.

In a statement, Gbenga Omotoso, the commissioner for information and strategy in Lagos, said Sanwo-Olu commiserated with the family of the late deputy chief of staff.

The Lagos governor said he had lost a “brother and a servant of the people.”

“With deep sorrow, the Lagos State Government announces the passing of the deputy chief of staff (DCoS) to Mr. Governor, Mr. Gboyega Soyannwo,” the statement reads.

“Mr. Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on behalf of the government and people of Lagos, sends his condolences to the Soyannwo family.“

Soyannwo was appointed as the deputy chief of staff to Sanwo-Olu in 2019. He was reappointed in 2023.

He was born on October 3, 1968.

He had his primary education at the Corona School on Victoria Island, Lagos, from 1974 to 1980 and proceeded to Kings College for his secondary education from 1980 to 1985.

He obtained a B.Sc. in economics from the University of Lagos.

He started his career at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in 1992 as a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

He also worked in some financial institutions in Nigeria before joining the public service.

Mourning his death, Sanwo-Olu Mourns said,

“It is with deep sorrow that I announce the passing of my Deputy Chief of Staff, Gboyega Soyannwo. I am devastated by Gboyega’s sudden departure and I’m deeply affected by this news.

Gboyega was not only my Deputy Chief of Staff by title; he was a brother to me, an armour-bearer, a confidante and a faithful believer in our collective dream of a Greater Lagos.

His total dedication and service to Lagos State will never be forgotten. My prayers are with his beloved wife, Yewande and their children during this difficult time.

I trust that God Almighty will give us beauty for ashes, the oil of joy for this present mourning and a garment of praise for this present spirit of heaviness.

Good night Gboyega my ally. Good night Gboyega, my brother. Rest in peace with your Maker.”