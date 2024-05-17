Home » Campus » Admission » 1.2m Students for 1st batch as Loan Portal Opens May 24

1.2m Students for 1st batch as Loan Portal Opens May 24

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has announced May 24, 2024, as official date for the opening of portal for student loan applications.

Managing Director of NELFUND, Mr Akintunde Sawyerr, announced this in a statement on Thursday evening.

He said the opening marks a significant milestone in the commitment of President Bola Tinubu to fostering accessible and inclusive education for all Nigerian students.

He said: “Through the portal, students can now access loans to pursue their academic aspirations without financial constraints.”

The statement which was signed by the Fund’s Media and Public Relations Lead, Nasir Ayitogo, said the portal provides a user-friendly interface for students to submit their loan applications conveniently.

“We encourage all eligible students to take advantage of this opportunity to invest in their future and contribute to the growth and development of our nation,” he said.

He pointed out that Students can access the portal on www.nelf.gov.ng to begin application and contact the Fund for assistance, via email on info@nelf.gov.ng or their social media handles.

YOUNEWS is aware that the scheme will kick-off with 1.2m beneficiaries.

The funds would be paid directly to the tertiary institutions of the benefitting students.

