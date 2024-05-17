Zenith Bank appoints Lawani, Odom as EDs, Yough as non-ED

The Board of Directors of Zenith Bank Plc has announced the appointments of Mr. Adamu Saliu Lawani and Mr. Louis Odom as Executive Directors of the Bank.

Both appointments are consistent with the bank’s tradition and succession strategy of grooming leaders from within.

Also, the board approved the appointment of Ms. Pamela Yough as a Non-Executive Director of the bank.

This was contained in the company’s notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

According to the statement, these appointments have been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

According to the statement signed by the Company Secretary, Micheal Otu, Mr. Adamu Saliu Lawani is a seasoned Chartered Accountant with over three decades of cognate banking industry experience.

An alumnus of Auchi Polytechnic, Nigeria, he graduated with a Higher National Diploma in Accounting, achieving distinction.

He holds an MBA from both the University of Lagos, Nigeria, and The Business School in the Netherlands. Mr. Lawani joined Zenith Bank in 1996 and has experience in operations, credit, and marketing.

He has held leadership positions in various groups such as Corporate Banking, Conglomerate, Consumer Credit Department, Export and Trade Finance Department, and Agriculture Finance Department, among others. His contributions have significantly enhanced the bank’s growth and profitability.

Committed to continuous professional development, he has participated in Executive Education programmes at prestigious institutions, including the London Business School, The Wharton School, the University of Pennsylvania, INSEAD Business School, France, and Lagos Business School.

He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), a Fellow of the Institute of Credit Administration, a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management, among others.

Profile of Louis Odom

Odom is a graduate of Accountancy from the Abia State University. and has an MBA from the University of Liverpool, United Kingdom and Master of Philosophy (Management) from Nile, University of Nigeria.

He joined Zenith Bank in January 1997 and has worked in the Rivers/Bayelsa zones and currently in Abuja, where he serves as the General Manager in charge of the Abuja and Northern Zones.

Prior to joining Zenith Bank, he had worked in Diamond Bank and is well-experienced in operations, credit and marketing.

He has attended several Executive Education programmes both within and outside the country, including the London Business School, Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, Harvard Business School and Lagos Business School.

He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, and Honorary Senior Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers, Nigeria.

Profile of Pamela Yough

Yough is a Banker, Financial Consultant and Investment Advisor with over 35 years of experience in the financial sector.

She has experience in Corporate and Investment Banking, Treasury, Correspondent Banking, Investor Relations and Wealth Management.

She was the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank (UK) Limited, a position she held for four years, between June 2017 and October 2021.

She joined Zenith Bank Plc in 1999 where she headed various departments in the institution and rose to the level of General Manager and Group Head in charge of Multilaterals, Conglomerates, Private Banking and Head of Investor Relations.

In May 2022, Yough was given an Award for Excellence and was recognised by the Women in Finance Nigeria for her contributions to the banking Industry.

She has also held roles as a Non-Executive Director in some of Zenith Bank’s subsidiaries including Zenith Registrars and Zenith Realtors.

She is an Honorary Senior Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria and a member of the Institute of Directors (IOD) London.

She holds a Bachelor pf Science in Marketing from Pace University, New York and an MBA from Long Island University, USA.

She is an alumnus of Oxford University, Stanford University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of Cambridge, England.