Truck rams into BRT on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, many injured

Several passengers have been reportedly injured after a truck rammed into a Lagos State BRT bus at Ibafo bus-stop along the Lagos Ibadan Expressway.

The accident occurred around some minutes to 6am this Saturday, May 18, 2024.

“Officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps and Police on response call at the accident scene insisted that only their Public Relations Officers were authorised to speak.

“However, unconfirmed reports from onlookers noted that several people on the BRT bus were injured.

“Onlookers accounts noted that the BRT was parked loading its passengers at the bus stop before the truck loaded with cows heading to Lagos rammed into it, taking it off the road to destroy shops and kiosks by the roadside.

“The cow truck had been towed a little away from the scene so as not to hinder traffic.”