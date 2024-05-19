AMVCA 2024 best lead actor, Wale Ojo, 55, is unmarried, Childless

Wale Ojo, a British Nigerian actor, director, and producer who won the Best Lead Actor award at the 10th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2024. is 55-year-old .

The Nigerian though UK-based actor is currently unmarried and doesn’t have a child.

His compelling performance in the drama ‘Breath of Life’ has earned him this prestigious award ahead of other actors like Stan Eze, Richard Mofe Damijo, and Gabriel Afololayan

Aside from his recent wins at the AMVCA and his lead role in ‘Breath of Life’, below are five interesting facts to know about the actor:

1 Long before he relocated to England with his family, Wale Ojo was a child actor in Nigeria.

At the age of eight, he acted alongside Nigeria actor Akin Lewis on Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) Ibadan Television Series “Why Worry.”

2- Wale Ojo has credited his mother, Chief Wale Ogunyemi, Tunji Oyelana, playwright Wole Soyinka, and Zulu Sofola for their impactful roles they played in his acting career.

3- In 2012, he played the lead role in Kunle Afolayan directed comedic movie “Phone Swap,” this role later won him the award for Best Actor at the 2012 Nigeria Entertainment Awards.

4- The 55-year-old Nigerian UK-based actor is currently unmarried and doesn’t have a child.

5- He is the founder of New Nigeria Cinema, a platform that is aimed at improving the quality of Nigerian films..