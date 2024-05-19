At Junior Pope’s burial

Family, fans, and celebrities were in tears as the late actor, John Odonwodo, fondly known as Junior Pope, was laid to rest in his hometown of Ukehe in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Lots of emotional draining moments at the burial.

Junior Pope’s first son broke down in tears , he was seen wiping the tears off the face of his mum as she got emotional and couldn’t hold back her feelings .

The late actor’s wife, Jennifer Awele, was sighted weeping profusely as the final funeral procession kicked off.

This time, the actor’s first son was seen wiping the tears off his mother’s face as she broke down emotionally.

The sombre occasion took place on Friday, May 17, 2024, at Saint Peter’s Catholic Parish, Ukehe, Enugu State, where Rt Rev Godfrey Onah, Bishop of Nsukka Catholic Diocese, officiated the funeral mass.

The funeral proceedings had commenced on April 23 with a requiem mass at Saint John-Mary Vianney Parish in Asaba, Delta State.

An evening of tributes and candlelight was also held on May 14, honouring the actor and the four other crew members who tragically lost their lives alongside him.

On Thursday, May 16, a wake was organised in honour of the late actor in his hometown.

Notable faces at the funeral include Hanks Anuku, Emeka Rollas, Don Brymo, Queen Wokoma, and Desmond Okechi, among others.