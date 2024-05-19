How Jehovah’s Witnesses Are Making Content Available to People with Limited or No Internet Access

From a small box with a router to satellite channels, Jehovah’s Witnesses are using modern technology to reach people who have limited or no access to the internet.

As World Telecommunication and Information Society Day approaches on May 17, Jehovah’s Witnesses are highlighting how they use modern technologies to help those who have limited or no internet service to access their massive library of digital publications.

“We use technology in any way that we can to reach our neighbors with practical, Bible-based information for daily life. Whether it is help for families, questions about how to achieve happiness or a hope for the future, it is all there in the Bible, and we want people to see that,” says Isaac Phil-Etanireri, spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “We understand that for many people in some countries, internet access is sparse, and in some areas, it is also very slow and very expensive. It is our aim to make sure as many people as possible have access to the valuable resources on the jw.org website despite where they may live or challenges with access to technology.”

As of January 2024, there were 5.35 billion internet users globally, but a digital divide persists with many in the least developed countries lacking reliable connection to the internet. Countries with the lowest internet penetration include North Korea, Central African Republic, Burundi, South Sudan and Niger. In Nigeria, many in rural communities have limited access to internet resources.

Jehovah’s Witnesses use several methods to provide content in lands with limited technology, including:

· Radio and Television

In some countries, Jehovah’s Witnesses broadcast their annual conventions on the radio and television.

· Satellite

Jehovah’s Witnesses use satellite technology to make their internet television program – JW Broadcasting, available in Africa.

· JW Box

Jehovah’s Witnesses developed JW Box to transfer digital content to people who cannot afford internet access, live in areas with slow internet or frequent outages or have no internet at all.

Rose, in Nigeria, said, “I am happy to say that the JW satellite channel has replaced my addiction to the news channel. When I watched the news, I was easily irritated by what I saw, and my blood pressure would rise. But JW Broadcasting is so upbuilding and serene! It is my favorite channel.”

Ivana, an 8-year-old girl living in Lagos, says: “JW Broadcasting helps me to see new places and the people living there. It also helps me to connect with my brothers and sisters in other parts of the world.”

For Benjamin, a 79-year-old man in Nigeria: “The talks on JW Broadcasting are warm, illuminating and animating. The experiences shared during the broadcast are practical, faith-building and most encouraging!”

Jehovah’s Witnesses also have an official website, jw.org, which remains the most translated website in the world, accessible in more than 1,070 languages, including over 100 sign languages. It contains Bible-based articles for families, information about peace and happiness, timely news articles, music, movies and other videos and animated shorts.

For more information, please visit jw.org.