Witnesses Comfort, Support One Another After Auto crash Enroute Assembly

A fatal accident occurs as Christian Witnesses from Oja Erin Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Owode-Ota travel enroute their religious gathering – Circuit Assembly (as they call it) held in Ota, Ogun State Nigeria on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

Seventeen travellers sustained varying degrees of injuries in multiple road accidents, which occurred along the Ota-Idiroko Road, Ogun State, on Saturday.

We learnt “it was a gory site and the vehicle and some occupants’ body were chartered.”

Immediately, the victims were evacuated to the nearby State Hospital at Ota. 24 victims were deposited at the hospital for immediate attention.

In the process of treatment there were five noticeable critically injured .

These were taken to Emergency Care Department of the hospital where two eventually died in the process, because of the severity of their injury.

Twelve others critically wounded were taken to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH)

Some among the Witnesses on ground told us: “We are very grateful to the emergency personnel who promptly arrived on the scene to render aid and to the hospital staff who are caring for the injured”.

Others bystanders around the scene of the incidence were also deeply moved and encouraged by the love and support shown by their fellow believers. A woman, a member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses who was at the scene when the accident occurred recalls: “I immediately began praying to Jehovah. The real concern and care from fellow brothers in a quickly manner, to me, was a reflection of Jehovah’s love and concern for each of us.”

Another member, an elder, as they are called who traveled to comfort fellow members affected by the rather unfortune incidence observes: “While there is much shock, pain, and trauma, I am encouraged by the positive spirit of the brothers who have been hurt”.

When contacted for a comment, a spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses in Lagos Mr Odeyemi Afolabi says: “As a worldwide brotherhood, we pray for the victims’ families – our dear brothers and sisters and all those affected by this terrible tragedy. We find solace and peace in the Bible’s promise of a future without accident, and death.

We remain determined to keep putting our complete confidence and trust in Jehovah – Psalm 56:3”.

Fellow member of the Witnesses including a visiting speaker to the gathering, and local elders continue to provide spiritual and practical assistance to those affected even as law enforcement agencies and first responders explore the exact cause of the accident.

Spokesperson for the Ogun State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Florence Okpe, confirmed that the accident occurred at the Iju bridge segment of the road at about 8.55a.m.

According to the FRSC, 32 people were involved in the crash, 12 male and 20 female adults.

“17 people sustained injuries while the remaining 15 people were unhurt, no life was lost in the multiple crash,” the FRSC said in a statement.

The statement said a total of three vehicles and a tricycle were involved in the multiple accident.

Mrs Okpe disclosed that the suspected cause of the crash was excessive speed on the part of the driver of a Sinotruk.

According to her, the driver tried to negotiate the bend at Iju bridge at a high speed, and in the process lost control before crashing into other vehicles.

Mrs Okpe stated that the injured victims were taken to the Ota General Hospital for medical attention.