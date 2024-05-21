Knocks on Peter Obi for opposing Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project

Peter Obi made a colossal mistake in coming out publicly against the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

Amongst others, Reno Omokri has said it is a wrong decision on his part.

Firstly, two weeks ago, the South-South Governors gathered in Yenagoa to endorse the Coastal Highway that will pass through and expand the economies of Lagos, Ondo, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa-Ibom and Cross-River states directly.

Then, today, the Obong of Calabar, Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu, V, celebrated the project and called on the Tinubu administration to complete it speedily.

The people of the Southwest and South-South are excited about the project. Their Governors support it. Their traditional rulers are rooting for it. And then, you, Peter Obi oppose it. Because you know what is good for us, better than ourselves?

You say it is “unnecessary” since there are bad roads elsewhere. But you, Peter Obi, did not say the Second Niger Bridge was unnecessary because there were dilapidated bridges elsewhere, and there was already an existing Niger Bridge.

Oil from the South-South can fund the Second Niger Bridge, the 187 Kilometre Abuja-Kaduna Railway, and the Kano to Maradi Railway.

But when it comes to financing a coastal highway to the same South-South, Peter Obi says it is ‘unnecessary’. Okay.

Any party that makes the mistake of fielding Peter Obi as their Presidential or Vice Presidential nominee, and anybody that errs by making him their running mate, whether Waziri Atiku Abubakar, Rabiu Kwankwaso, or Nasir El-Rufai, can kiss Southwest and South-South votes goodbye. You will not even get the Constitutionally required 25%.