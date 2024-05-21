Likeable things about Serena Williams and her Husband

People think when a woman is athletically built and strong like Serena they won’t find love, marry and have children. Opoor , e shock them .

Serena meet her husband in Rome during one of her Grand slam games . They coincidentally stayed in the same hotel , he approached her cos he recognized her and they hit things off .

He took her back to where they met and proposed to her . A year after they met , they got married .

You will know when a serious man shows up. He won’t spend years studying you like medicine.

Drake whom Serene dated before her marriage still cannot get over her . Every now and then he takes a swipe at her husband. Some men sef . Move on man . You won’t know what you have until it is gone .

Serena’s husband’s loves her so much and publicly displays his affection for her, he shows her support.

Is it when Serena was still playing tennis, he was always there cheering her on, is it appearing on the red carpet with her .

This man support whatever his wife does and that is what strong women need . Either you are there to support them or get lost .

Did I tell you, Serena is older than her husband but man shows up every time as the leader of his tribe (family ) .

Some think Serena who is worth over 190 million dollars married down cos she is richer than her husband who is worth 70million.

But when you see how Serena’s husband treat her you will indeed agree that she married way up compared to her exes .

Women also want peace of mind.

What is not to be ignored is the fact Serena also loves her husband, she respects him, supports him and makes her own money despite him being a billionaire.

She’s not putting her personal or family liabilities on him.

These are the qualities that makes her great and their marriage one to look up to.

This picture is Selena and her Cofounder of Reddit husband on the red carpet . See the smile , see the laughter . Money no fit but this one .

Interracial couples can be happy together

Money is not everything, especially in a relationship.. you may have all the money in the world, but you can not buy love. Eventually it will end in a disaster!

Money and age don’t count when coming to love someone as long as they are happy and respect each other

These two are so into each other.their chemistry shows up effortless.

She is the Lady, while he is the Gentleman! Keep loving each other the way you do! Beautiful couple!