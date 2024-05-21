Teacher arrested for beating pupil to coma, school shut

A 30-year-old teacher at the Landmark School Mgbakwu in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Faith Nwonye, has been arrested for allegedly beating an eight-year-old pupil into a coma.

The state Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, who disclosed this to journalists in her office, on Monday, also announced the permanent closure of the school.

Chuma-Udeh said she had invited the school’s proprietor and the concerned teacher, to explain what led to the brutalisation of the primary two pupil.

Speaking shortly after the meeting, the commissioner explained that the school’s closure was not only based on the ugly incident but also as a result of its illegality.

She expressed sadness over the development, lamenting that the chances of the victim’s survival currently in admission in a hospital are 20 per cent, according to the medical doctor.

Describing as a crime running an illegal school in the state as well as beating a child, the commissioner warned that perpetrators were doing so at their peril.

She said, “We received this unfortunate incident from an illegal school in Mgbakwu that a child was beaten to a coma over the weekend.

“On behalf of the state government, we invited the proprietress of the illegal school as well as the teacher who purportedly beat the child.

“We have handed the matter to the police for further investigations, as we await Mr Governor’s directives.

“Meanwhile, the school is closed down indefinitely because it’s not supposed to exist in the first instance.

“Any parent who is enrolling their child in an illegal school is doing so at their peril.

“To the proprietors of private schools, anyone running an unapproved school in Anambra is a criminal. It’s a criminal offence to run an illegal school in the state.

“Whether the school is legal or not, it’s criminal to beat a child. According to the doctor, the chances of survival of the child are 20%.

“As soon as the police are done, the teacher will face other institutions against child rights. She’s going to have the full wrath of the law brought upon her over her actions.”

She added that Anambra State abhorred violence to children, women and any other person, insisting it was not part of this administration and the governor was against such.