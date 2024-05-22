Cardoso defends MPC’s increased interest rate

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Olayemi Cardoso, who also doubles as the chairman of the MPC, has come out to defend the decision to raise interest rate again third time in less than five months.

The MPC raised the interest rate by 150 basis points to 26.25 per cent from 24.74 per cent.

Tuesday’s MPR hike became the third consecutive rise in the benchmark interest rate this year.

In a press briefing held after the MPC meeting on Tuesday, Cardoso defended the decision to hike the MPR again.

Cardoso said, “The key focus of the MPC at this meeting remained to achieve price stability by effectively using tools available to the monetary authority to rein in inflation.

Members observed that while year-on-year headline inflation in April 2024 rose moderately, the month-on-month measures of headline, food and core all declined significantly.

This follows a decline (month-on-month) of headline and food measures in March 2024, suggesting that the recent tight monetary policy stance of the Bank is beginning to yield the desired outcomes.”

Cardoso added, “For the first time since October, we have seen a relatively significant moderation in the rate of increase and that is working. I believe very strongly that the tool that the central bank is using is working. I have said it before, there is no magic wand, these are things that need to take their own time.

“I’m confident and the figures show that we are beginning to get some relief and I believe in a couple of more months, we will see some positive reports on the effects of what the CBN is doing.”

The MPC has maintained a hawkish stance as it battles inflation amid a challenging economic climate.

As of April, Nigeria’s inflation rate had risen to 33.69 per cent. The April 2024 headline inflation rate showed an increase of 0.49 per cent points when compared to the March 2024 headline inflation rate, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

The NBS said that on a year-on-year basis, the headline inflation rate was 11.47 per cent points higher compared to the rate recorded in April 2023, which was 22.22 per cent. Food Inflation was 40.53 per cent in April 2024.

On the continued volatility of the naira, Cardoso said the MPC linked the development to the free market system.

“Members further observed the recent volatility in the foreign exchange market attributing this to seasonal demand, a reflection of the interplay between demand and supply of a freely functioning market system.

The committee also noticed the marginal increase in the foreign reserve between March and April 2024,” he said.

Speaking further on the reasons for the MPC hike again, Cardoso said, “Members (of the MPC) focused on the best policy approach to guide the economy towards achieving an overall microeconomic balance at this meeting; the committee was thus faced with the option of either continuing with policy tightening or holding to observe the impact of previous rate hikes.

Following an extensive review of risk and a near-term inflation outlook, the balance of risk suggests a tightening policy to build on the benefit of previous rate hikes.”

Cardoso explained that food inflation was a major driver of the inflationary pressure.

According to the IMF, global growth in 2024 and 2025 is projected at 3.2 per cent It revised Nigeria’s growth upward to 3.3 per cent from 3.0 per cent in 2024.