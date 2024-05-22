CBN raises interest rate to 26.25 %, 3rd time in 2024

At the end of its 295th meeting on Tuesday, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Olayemi Cardoso, who also doubles as the chairman of the MPC, announced the decision of the committee.

The MPC raised the interest rate by 150 basis points to 26.25 per cent from 24.74 per cent.

Tuesday’s MPR hike became the third consecutive rise in the benchmark interest rate this year.

Since February when the MPC resumed, the policymakers have increased the MPR by 750 basis points.

The MPR was increased by 400 basis points from 18.75 per cent to 22.75 per cent in February. It was increased by 200 basis points to 24.75 per cent in March.