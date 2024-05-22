Church G.O, Ogbonna throws out wife of 17 years, mother of his 6 children

An Abuja based pastor, Stanley Ogbonna, has reportedly evicted his wife, Chioma, and children out of their house.

Ogbonna is the General Overseer of the God’s Spring Assembly, which is also called ‘the Glass Church’, located in Arab Road, Kubwa, FCT, Abuja.

In a video circulating on the internet, the wife accused the husband of infidelity and domestic abuse, among other allegations.

According to her, she had suffered with the pastor for over 18 years with six children. She also accused the husband of sleeping around with different women.

“Look at me, look at my properties all outside unannounced. We were in the house this afternoon; he just came to the house with the police and threw my things away.

“He already packed his things out of the house for years, sleeping around,” she said.