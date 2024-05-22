Knocks on CBN’s 26.25% interest rate increase

Many are kicking against the newly announced increase of interest rate.

The MPC raised the interest rate by 150 basis points to 26.25 per cent from 24.74 per cent.

Tuesday’s MPR hike became the third consecutive rise in the benchmark interest rate this year.

Economists are equally expressing fears that the rate hike would worsen the business and economic environment as well as worsen the loan repayment crisis.

CBN figures showed that the non-performing loans in the banking sector stood at over N1.5tn in 2023.

The non-performing loans ratio was below the maximum prudential requirement of 5.0 per cent of banks last year. It declined from 5.0 per cent in June 2022 to 4.1 per cent in 2023, according to an MPC report in September last year.

Another strong argument against the MPC interest rate hike is that many businesses are relying on credit to survive, so it is insensitive to keep raising the interest rates at a time like this.

,A critic carpets MPC by saying “That is the only thing they know. The only thing they know is to increase the interest rate. As long as the industrial sector cannot access cheap funds, we are joking. We cannot be talking about economic development.”

Also, the President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Gabriel Idahosa, who also opposed the rate increase, accused the CBN of using the wrong metric to fight inflation.

Idahosa said, “The CBN is like a farmer that does not have any other tool. So, they are stuck with one tool.

” We just came out of a consultation session and this was the issue. The CBN is driving a metric that is not related to the problem.

“The problem is the cost of production. It has nothing to do with interest rates. It is not advisable to keep raising the interest rates, but they have run out of ideas and they don’t want to be seen to do nothing.”

Speaking further, Idahosa queried the MPC insisting that the move might not tame the rising inflation.

On his part, the National President Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture, Dele Oye, criticised the CBN for not engaging private sector players in the formulation of monetary policies.

Oye further stated that the absence of a clear and articulated fiscal policy for 2024 presents a significant challenge because “without a defined fiscal framework, businesses are left in a state of uncertainty, unable to make informed one-year or medium-term strategic decisions.”

He added, “Despite our numerous letters and expressed public concerns regarding the current monetary policies, we have received only one formal response.

This lack of consistent dialogue hampers our ability to provide informed feedback and support to our member businesses.”

The NACCIMA president also expressed dismay that the previous MPC interest rate hikes had neither successfully curbed inflation nor stabilised the naira.

He predicted that given the persistent inflationary pressure, another rate increase could be on the horizon.

He, however, cautioned that “such a decision should ideally be supported by a comprehensive fiscal policy that provides a clear roadmap for economic stability and growth.”

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise, Muda Yusuf, expressed worry that most economic operators with credit exposures to the banks have not recovered from previous hikes as interest rates were already within the neighbourhood of the 30 per cent threshold.

Yusuf further argued that the extant Cash Reserve Ratio of 45 per cent has profound liquidity effects on the financial system.

According to him, both measures (MPR and CRR) have dampening effects on financial intermediation, which is the primary role of banks in an economy.

He said, “The monetary policy transmission channels are still very weak, given the level of financial inclusion in the economy. This limits the prospects of monetary policy effectiveness.

“Meanwhile, the new rate hike is an additional cross to be borne by investors who have exposures to bank credit facilities. Naturally, a rigid monetarist disposition by the Central Bank is expected. But we need to reckon with the costs to the economy.”

“Hopefully, with the positive outlook for domestic refining of petroleum products, we may begin to see a moderation in energy cost and a pass-through effect on the general price level.

“This is one silver lining that is on the horizon at the moment. Necessary fiscal policy supports are urgently needed to compensate for the adverse impact of extreme monetarism on the economy.”

A former Assistant Head of Research, at CBN, Prof Jonathan Aremu, said the hike would hurt businesses seeking to borrow funds for their operations.

He, however, said the MPC might have more information at its disposal for its decision.

He said, “First of all, the CBN has more information than every other person has because some people borrow money to go and buy foreign exchange and that puts the pressure on the exchange rate. if the CBN discovers that such a thing is happening, that means they have to discourage people from doing it

“Secondly, the implication of the borrowing public that is using it for production, definitely it is going to have a negative effect.

Then again, I am sure that the CBN would have looked at the macroeconomic policy objective, particularly the four items which are: productivity, external balance, inflation, and unemployment.”

Also speaking, a former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Uyo, Prof Akpan Ekpo, faulted the MPC’s decision to hike the interest rates again against the backdrop of an inflationary pressure that is not demand-driven.

According to the economist, the continuous hikes will have a marginal impact and will end up creating more problems for the economy.

Ekpo said, “I don’t know why they still feel that Nigeria’s inflation is mostly demand-driven; that when you increase MPR, it is like you want to fight inflation from the demand side.

“And our inflation is not demand-driven and I think they also want to attack people to bring funds. This is because the MPR is like an anchor rate, banks use that to give loans, and once you do that you are also increasing the cost of funds.”