Minimum Wage talks continue today, Labour rejects FG’s upgrade of N48,000 to N54,000 offer

Meeting on the ongoing negotiations on new minimum wage continues today, Wednesday after the organised labour rejected the new N54,000 minimum wage proposal by the Federal Government.

Tuesday’s meeting came as a result of the walkout staged by members of organized labor following the proposal of N48,000 as the minimum wage by the Federal Government during last week’s meeting.

During the meeting, the government increased its offer from N48,000 to N54,000.

However, labour rejected that offer, and the meeting has been adjourned till Wednesday,” a source who asked not to be named said.

When asked if the government’s side was showing any sign of seriousness, the labour leader said, “No seriousness at all. Even state governors did not show up.

Those who represented them, like Bauchi and Niger states, did not have the mandate to speak on their behalf.

The National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero, insisted on N615,000 minimum wage, arguing that the amount was arrived at after an analysis of the current economic situation and the needs of an average Nigerian family of six.