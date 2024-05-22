Mortuary warns of imminent mass burial for Unclaimed 270 corpses !

The University of Benin Teaching Hospital has concluded plans to conduct a mass burial for 270 unclaimed corpses if not claimed within the next six weeks.

Dr. Ehizogie Adeyemi, Coordinator, Mortuary Services of the hospital, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen.

In the interview in Benin, the Edo State capital, on Tuesday, Adeyemi gave the breakdown of the corpses as 201 infants and 69 adults, noting that the hospital had in a statement given a six weeks ultimatum to the owners of the corpses to claim them.

The coordinator of the mortuary services said that the corpses of the 201 infants had been in the hospital since 2023, while those of the 69 adults were there between April 2021 and December 2022.

She said that the contact addresses and phone numbers provided by the owners of the corpses to the hospital were no longer reachable or valid.

She added that at the expiration of the six weeks ultimatum, the hospital would conduct a mass burial for the unclaimed corpses if the owners failed to claim them.

The statement earlier issued by the hospital’s management urged owners of such corpses to claim them within a six weeks notice, starting from May 20.