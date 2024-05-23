Birthday’s sad end, host arrested as guest dies at party

A woman, Salisu Aishat, and seven others have been arrested in connection with the death of a yet-to-be-identified man in the Ijora Badia area of Lagos State.

It was on on Wednesday that Aishat was celebrating her birthday when she invited some guests to join her in the felicitation on Olayemi Street, Ijora Badia.

Guest were busy having swell time during the celebration when the victim was suddenly found lying unconscious on the floor where the event was taking place.

In a bid to ascertain his condition, it was learnt that people moved closer to investigate what had happened to him and while assessing the victim, a wound was seen on his head, suggesting that something sinister had happened to him.

The development threw people who attended the party into confusion.

We however learnt that a fight broke out during the party and there was a possibility that the victim was injured during the fight.

Suddenly, the man was found lying down on the ground and when people moved closer to him, they discovered he had died and a wound was on his head.

“The case was reported at the Ijora Badia Division and when policemen got to the scene and did their investigation, they arrested the celebrant who organised the party and some other persons.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, when contacted, said the incident happened around 9.10 pm on April 16, 2024, and that it was a concerned member of the community who reported the case to the police.

He added, “Immediately, the DPO led his patrol team to the scene and the celebrant, Salisu Aishat, and seven others were arrested. A wound was discovered on the head of the corpse.

“The corpse was evacuated and deposited in the Mainland Hospital morgue, Yaba, for preservation and autopsy. The investigation is ongoing.”