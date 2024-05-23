Tinubu shuns celebration of one year in office, focuses on 47 Ministers’ report

The first anniversary of the president will be on a low key, with an emphasis on sectoral briefings by the various ministers.

There will be no ceremonies relating to the one year in office of the president.”

During his address, the SGF, Akume, highlighted the administration’s ambitious agenda aimed at economic revitalization, social inclusion, and infrastructural development.

In commemoration of his first anniversary in office, President Bola Tinubu has directed his ministers to present their performance reports to Nigerians.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, while announcing this at a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, said the low-key first-anniversary celebration would be marked with sectoral media briefings by the 47 federal ministers starting on Thursday (today).

Tinubu was declared the winner of the 2023 presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on March 1, 2023.

Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, garnered 8.7 million votes to defeat Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, who came second with 6.9 million votes, while Peter Obi of the Labour Party secured 6.1 million votes.

At the opening of a three-day cabinet retreat for ministers, presidential aides, permanent secretaries and top government functionaries on November 1, 2023, the President said the ministers in his cabinet would only retain their offices based on performance, which would be reviewed quarterly.

“If you are performing, nothing to fear. If you miss the objective, we’ll review it. If no performance, you leave us. No one is an island and the buck stops on my desk,” said the President.

On January 24, 2024, the agency in charge of the assessment, the Central Delivery Coordination Unit, trained at least 140 officials to track and assess the performance of federal ministries, departments and agencies ahead of the assessment.

Performance reports

Speaking on Arise TV’s News Night in April, the President’s Special Adviser on Policy Coordination, Hadiza Bala-Usman, who heads the CDCU, affirmed that the unit had received performance reports from at least 20 of the 35 ministries.

She explained that the assessment report would be a product of a joint effort of the ministers, citizens and industry experts.

Bala-Usman said, “Our submission is for the first quarter. So, the first quarter has just ended, and we have initiated the assessment process. The ministers have all been asked to submit their performance based on the deliverables.”

She asserted ministers would be assessed “Based on what is out there in the public space. They would write to say, ‘Based on every deliverable you have given me, this is what I’ve done within the first quarter of the year.’

Through the Citizens Delivery Tracker app, Nigerians will also say, ‘this is what we’ve seen the minister do’ and they would aggregate it.’’