Ado Bayero still in shock; Laughing at Ijebu, getting removed in Kano

Now removed Emir’s last visit to Awujale, revealed he doesn’t have a flicker of information on the well orchestrated plot that got him removed

In his last official outing, the ousted Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, was in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, on Wednesday, while his fate was being decided by the Kano State House of Assembly.

Bayero in his royal splendor befitting of class arrived alongside his retinue of aides at the GRA Ijebu Ode residence of Awujale at about 11am.

He said the visit was to felicitate with the Awujale on his 90th birthday celebration and 64th year on the throne which he marked recently.

There was a brief meeting between Bayero and the 90-year-old monarch before newsmen were allowed to come in.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Ganiyu Hamzat, who represented Governor Dapo Abiodun, former Chairman of Senate Committee on Health, Senator Lanre Tejuoso, the Fuji Musician who is also the Olori Omoba of Ijebu, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal among others were in attendance at the meeting.

Bayero described Awujale as his father, being an associate of his biological father and late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero.

He also noted that the visit offered him an opportunity to tap from Awujale’s experience and words of wisdom, which he would cherish for a long time.

“I grew up hearing my father, the Late Ado Bayero, always calling Kabiyesi Awujale my brother, so the brother of my father is my father. This is a royal father who has been on the throne for 64 years, so Awujale is an enigma, a royal father with difference and whose reign has no doubt been a blessing not only to Ijebu land but Nigeria as a whole,” he said.

Bayero also noted that Kano and Ijebu “are like twins in terms of commercial activities.”

And wittily, he said “Kano is just a carbon copy, or rather I will say Ijebu is a carbon copy of Kano (laughs). I am sorry for being selfish, but the truth is we have a lot of things in common. Religion. Culture. Tradition and most importantly, like I said, the commercial activities.”

Concluding the interview with newsmen, Bayero said “I am here in May and I hope to be back in August by God’s grace.”

His convoy left Awujale’s residence about a few minutes to 2pm.

Barely 24 hours after the visit, Bayero is out of the throne as the Emir of Kano and in his stead, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi, who was deposed by then Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf announced the appointment of Sanusi as the new Emir of Kano after signing the new emirate council law at Government House.

The governor signed the law at exactly 5:10pm alongside his deputy, the Speaker of the State Assembly and other principal officers in his administration.

The new law states that all offices created under the repealed law have been dissolved, and district heads appointed or elevated under the law are to revert to their former position.