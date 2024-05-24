BREAKING: Sanusi shuns Court Order arrives Kano for appointment letter

Inspite of the Federal High Court order stopping the Kano State Government from enforcing the Kano State Emirate Council Repeal Law,

embattled Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido has arrived at Kano State Government House .

He is set to receive his letter of appointment before resuming duty as the new emir.

Justice Mohammed Liman granted the order in an application by Alhaji Aminu Babba Dan Agundi, the Sarkin Dawaki Babba of the Kano Emirate.

In the lawsuit concerning the Emir’s seat, the respondents in the fundamental rights case are the Kano State Government, the House of Assembly, the Speaker, the Attorney-General, the Commissioner of Police, the Inspector-General of Police, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and the State Security Service.

Both parties are to stay action, according to the dictates of the esparte motion .

The new first-class Emir of the state was honoured in a homecoming reception late Thursday.

Lamido is expected to be at the Africa House in Kano Government House for a mini-durbar ceremony by 10 a.m. today, from where he would proceed to the Nassarawa Emir’s palace.

From there, the Emir will lead the Muslim Jumat prayers (Friday) at the Kano Central mosque located at the palace in Kofar Kudu.

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, on Thursday, reappointed Lamido as the Emir of Kano, four years after he was dethroned by a former governor of the state, Abdullahi Ganduje.

In addition, the governor deposed five emirs appointed by Ganduje and gave them a 48-hour ultimatum to vacate their official residences and palaces.

Yusuf also directed them to hand over all affairs to the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.