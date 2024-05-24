Court order halts Sanusi comeback as Kano’s Emir

A Federal High Court presided by Justice Liman has granted an ex-parte order restraining Kano State Government from reinstating Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi II as Emir of Kano.

Th was given yesterday night, Thursday, May 23, 2024.

YOUNEWS learnt the case was filed by a traditional title holder, the Sarkin Dawaki Babba, Aminu Babba-Dan’Agundi.

Granting the order, the judge granted leave to the Plaintiff/Applicant to issue and serve their Concurrent Originating Motion as well as all other court processes on the 6th Defendant (IGP) in FCT Abuja and outside the jurisdiction of the Honourable Court.

The judge reportedly ruled: “That parties are hereby ordered to maintain status quo ante the passage and assent of the bill into pending hearing of the Fundamental Rights application.

“That In view of the Constitutional and Jurisdictional Issues apparent on the face of the application, parties shall address the Court on same at the hearing of the Fundamental Rights application which is fixed for the 3rd of June, 2024.

“That in order to maintain the peace and security of the state, an Interim Injunction of this Honourable Court is granted restraining the Respondents from enforcing, executing, implementing and operationalizing the Kano State Emirate Law Council (Repeal) Law.

Justice Liman is said to have adjourned the case to June 3, 2024 for hearing of the Fundamental Rights application.