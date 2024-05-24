Kano Gov returns Sanusi II as Kano’s Emir sacks 4 other…the politics

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State of Nigeria Thursday, May 23, 2024, approves the reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi II

as the Emir of Kano, four years after his dethronement by the former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje-led administration, ordering four other Emirs in Karaye, Bichi, Rano and Gaya Emirates to vacate their palaces within 48 hours

Governor Yusuf stated this to cheers of the observers evening Thursday, May 23, 2024, in the Art Chamber of the Kano State Government House around.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State

On how he expressly decided to return Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano, the governor said: “With the full support of the kingmakers, I have approved the reappointment of Malam Sanusi Lamido.”

No Emir in Kano except reinstated Muhammadu Sanusi II, says governor

Following the dissolution of the four other Emirates created by Ganduje Thursday, Governor Yusuf asserted: “From the very moment I signed the bill into law, it means that all appointments made in accordance with that 2019 law are voided and the balkanised Kano Emirate has been restored to its original pre-2019 status.

“The repeal of the 2019 law means that there is no Emir in Kano as of now except the reinstated Emir.”

It is recalled that Emir Sanusi II, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), was known as “Lamido Sanusi” before becoming the Emir.

Earlier, Yusuf on Thursday had signed the Kano State Emirate Council (Repeal) Bill 2024 into law.

He shortly after approved the return of Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano.

By implication, the new law replaces the Kano State Emirates Council Law 2019, and dissolved the Emirate Councils formerly created by ex-Governor Ganduje, who is currently National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

How Ganduje’s administration split the Kano Emirate into 5

The repealed controversial law was the legal instrument that Ganduje deployed to split the Kano Emirate into five in December 2019, and subsequently, deposed the 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II March 9, 2020.

The Emirates created by the Ganduje administration were Karaye, Bichi, Rano, and Gaya, in addition to Kano.

However, the decision had generated

controversy at the time, and in reversing the decision Thursday, Governor Yusuf said it was the reversal of a law “that balkanised the over 1,000 year-old Kano Emirate.”

In connection with the reviewed law, the Kano State Governor has given the Emirs that held sway at the dissolved Emirates 48 hours to vacate their palaces.

The Emir who loves, courts controversies with the powers that-be

Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II began his reign June 8, 2014, when Rabiu Kwankwaso was Governor of Kano State. He was appointed Emir less than four months after his removal as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria by former President (Dr.) Goodluck Jonathan.

However, Sanusi fell out with Jonathan after accusing his administration of corruption five years into his tenure as Central Bank Governor at the time.

Again, a similar scenario would play out in his reign in Kano under the administration of Ganduje with things under control until three years into his reign.

In 2017, Governor Ganduje and Sanusi II reportedly disagreed with the latter’s “critical comments” about the state government’s handling of the state’s finances.

Sanusi pointedly, had accused the government of mismanagement and corruption, particularly about the state’s debts.

The disagreement between the two escalated in 2019, and the Kano State Government created four additional Emirates to deliberately reducing the powers of the Emir of Kano.

Known for his boldness to speak truth to the power, Sanusi challenged Ganduje’s creation of the Emirates in court, contending that it was politically motivated and designed to weaken his position as the influential Emir.

However, in March 2020, a Kano State High Court ruled that the four new Emirate Councils were legally created.

Shortly after, in March of the same year, the Kano State Government deposed Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano, citing insubordination and disrespect to the State Governor and other officials.

The government also accused him of corruption, and he was investigated. But, Sanusi denied the allegations and challenged his removal in court, but his efforts were unsuccessful and he had since remained in exile till his reinstatement to the throne as the “authentic” Emir of Kano on Thursday