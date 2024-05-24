Kanu is disrespectful, inciteful, but keeping him in Prison a mistake -Soyinka

Nobel Laureate Prof Wole Soyinka has said it is a mistake for the Nigerian government to keep the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu in prison.

In a recent interview with Noble Nigeria, the literary icon stressed that Kanu had the right to pursue his cause for a separate nation of Biafra as “he was never accused of physically bombing any place or killing anyone”.

Kanu was extraordinarily renditioned to Nigeria from Nairobi in June 2021 by former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration with the help of the Kenyan government.

The separatist leader has been detained by the Department of State Services since he was brought to Nigeria in June 2021 and is facing charges related to broadcasts alleged to have been made in furtherance of terrorism.

However, Soyinka described the action of the Nigerian government as “kidnapping”.

“It is a mistake keeping Nnamdi Kanu in prison, I believe. In fact, they kidnapped him,” he said.

He continued, “His language was inciteful, yes, no question about that. But you don’t arrest, you don’t kidnap people. Buhari had an obsession with kidnapping people.

“That seemed to be his trademark. It is like he couldn’t fulfil himself unless he’s put somebody in a crate and brought them back.

“I think that politically speaking, if they have any real charges against him, well, since he is in their hands, they should try him.

“All these technical postponements, delays, and avoiding the basic issues, for me, is counter-productive.”

The Nobel Laureate Prof Wole Soyinka also said the only problem he had with the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu was his language, which he described as disrespectful and inciteful.

In a recent interview with Noble Nigeria, the literary icon noted that Kanu did nothing wrong by calling for a separate nation of Biafra, noting that the separatist leader “was never accused of physically bombing any place or killing anyone”.

He said, “He is one of the younger generations who inherited a burden of defeat, of resentment and a determination in their view, not to make the mistakes of their predecessors.

“They have a new will, they have a new understanding of history. The only problem I had with it was the language Nnamdi Kanu used over Radio Biafra. I listened to some of it, very incendiary and also disrespectful, I thought, of even his own people. I don’t want to go into details but all you have to do is listen to it

“I used a certain expression in recent contributions, those of us who stood on that side, we fought for a Biafra of conscience and for me, that is very critical.

“People like Nnamdi Kanu should not, IPOB or MASSOB (Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra) for that matter, should not act against what I call the core of our humanity, which is one of conscience.”

In the interview, he also described the detention of Kanu by the Nigerian government as a mistake.

