Lesson from Sanusi outside power; Beyond the office, it’s about you !

There are fine lessons you and l ca learn from life of Muhammadu Sanusi II, the newly reinstated Emir and ex-Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, outside power.

The hero lies in him. Even outside power he held his own, and was still phenomenal, he was a force to be reckoned with.

Below are seven notable moments in Sanusi’s life outside the throne, that shows it is really about you, beyond the nomenclature.

Banishment to Loko

Following his removal from the throne by the Kano State government, Sanusi was banished to Loko, a remote village in Nasarawa State, a move that was seen by many as a politically-motivated punishment.

Despite the challenging conditions in Loko, Sanusi remained composed, using the period of confinement for reflection and planning his next steps.

The legality of his banishment was widely contested, with many Nigerians seeing it as an infringement on his fundamental rights.

Eventually, a court ruling declared his detention illegal, and he was freed from confinement.

Academic Pursuits at Oxford

After his release from banishment, he accepted a fellowship at the University of Oxford.

At Oxford, Sanusi was appointed as a visiting scholar at the African Studies Centre of St. Antony’s College.

This opportunity allowed him to engage in academic discourse, research, and lectures, solidifying his role as a thought leader beyond the confines of traditional rulership.

Disputing ‘Former Emir’ title

Another notable moment after his dethronement was Sanusi’s assertion that he should not be referred to as the “former emir.”

He argued that, in the tradition and culture of Kano, an emir remains an emir for life, regardless of their deposition.

He stated this in 2021 in Kaduna State, when Muhammad Sani “Dattijo” Abdullahi, the then Governor El-Rufai’s Chief of Staff, at the Kaduna Investment Summit, referred to Sanusi as the “former Emir of Kano.”

When Sanusi spoke afterwards, he publicly rebuked Abdullahi, indicating that calling him “former emir” was unacceptable and hinted at consequences for the chief of staff.

Sanusi’s remarks made it clear his ego was bruised by the title.

‘I Don’t Want To Be President’

In the buildup to the 2023 Presidential election, there were reports that Sanusi was considering throwing his hat into the ring. The monarch had ignored the reports but the news continued to gain momentum. However, during a trip to Abeokuta, Ogun State, for a reception held as part of activities marking 80th birthday of Babanla Adinni of Egbaland, Chief Tayo Sowunmi, Sanusi made it clear that he had no interest in the race.

He said “People don’t understand the role we play as traditional rulers, as religious leaders that they think you should go and be a governor, or be a president, to be honest, I think that the role I play can be more important than that of the president, it is different, it has different content.

“But to be Khalifa Tijaniyyaa of Nigeria is an office that personally, given the choice between that office and the presidency, I will choose that office. “I thank Allah that as Emir of Kano and Khalifa of Tijaniyyaa, He has given me traditional-religious authority over.”

5 Meeting Niger Regime

After the military unseated the democratically elected government of President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger, they shut door against negotiation. An ECOWAS delegation was denied access, so also were foreign diplomats. But so influential was Sanusi that the junta welcome him for talks.

After the meeting, Sanusi said the crisis in Niger was not one to leave to the government alone as Nigerians and Nigeriens need to be involved in finding a solution.

“This is the time for public diplomacy, it’s not a matter that we leave to governments. All Nigerians, all Nigeriens need to be involved to find a solution that works for Africa, a solution that works for Niger, that works for Nigeria, and a solution that works for humanity,” he had told journalists after briefing President Bola Tinubu.

6 Emergence As Khalifa

One of the highlights of Sanusi outside the throne was his emergence as the leader of the Tijjaniyya Islamic Movement in Nigeria in 2021. The Supreme Leader of the sect, Mahi Nyass, confirmed the appointment when he received the emir at the global headquarters of the movement in Senegal. Sanusi II was invited to Senegal by Nyass to confer the title of the Khalifah of the sect in Nigeria on him.

Nyass charged him to unite members of the sect in Nigeria and lead with the fear of Allah.

“Sanusi is hereby appointed as the Khalifah of Late Sheikh Ibrahim Inyas and the leader of the Tijjaniya sect in Nigeria. We pray Allah should guide him. Amin,” he had said in Arabic.

He also tasked the former emir to be a good ambassador of the sect in Nigeria. Before Sanusi’s emergence, the seat had been vacant since May 7, 2018 when its last occupant, Isyaku Rabiu, died.

Late Rabiu had succeeded Sanusi’s grandfather who was also an Emir of Kano and the first leader of the sect in Nigeria.

7 Mourning Herbert Wigwe

Sanusi showed his deeply emotional side when he publicly mourned the death of Herbert Wigwe, a close friend and former Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank.

In an emotional tribute, Sanusi described Wigwe as a visionary leader and a brother, highlighting the profound impact Wigwe had on his life and the banking industry.

A clip containing a part of the speech in which he was shading tears went viral and sparked a lot of reactions with many saying what Sanusi did illustrated the human side of a seemingly stern and unyielding public figure.