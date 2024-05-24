Unlock your personal style: dress for your body type (2)

Once you have successfully identified your body type, the next step is to upgrade your style—with flattering, elegant and classy duds and accessories that fit your frame and accentuate your figure to the fullest measure. Remember, the key is to ditch tight or loose garments—and stop looking as if the world is coming to an end, or you do not care about yourself—and focus on finding the perfect fit for your lifestyle!

Appearing well-put-together in stylish attires that celebrate your frame and figure in the most decent mode open doors of endless opportunities.

Leading designers and stylists agree that fit is almost everything:

o Christian Dior: ‘Know your body and dress accordingly. If you’re petite, don’t try to wear long, flowing dresses. If you’re curvy, accentuate your waist?’

o Vera Wang: ‘Clothes that fit properly are the most important thing. If you’re wearing something that’s too big or too small, it’s going to look terrible.’

o Oscar de la Renta: ‘Dressing for your body shape is crucial. It’s all about balance and proportion.’

o Diane von Furstenberg: ‘The most important thing is to understand your body shape and find clothes that flatter it.’

o Rachel Zoe: ‘When you dress for your body type, you look confident and comfortable. That’s what makes you look beautiful.’

o Trinny Woodhall: ‘Understanding your body shape and dressing accordingly is the key to looking stylish and put-together.’

o Stacy London: ‘Clothes that fit and flatter your body shape can make you look and feel like a million bucks.’

o Carson Kressley: ‘Dressing for your body shape is not about hiding flaws, it’s about accentuating your assets.’

o Bobbi Brown: ‘When you dress for your body type, you’re creating a silhouette that’s balanced and proportionate. That’s what makes you look and feel great.’

So, whether you are an hourglass, pear, apple, rectangle, or inverted triangle, remember that fitted and flattering clothes will elevate your elegance quotient!

Ladies, here are some specific tips for each body type:

 Hourglass: Fitted tops and bottoms, dresses with belts, A-line skirts, and curve-hugging clothes that cinch at the waist.

 Pear: Bold tops, flared trousers and skirts, dresses or tops with belts, and clothes that balance your silhouette.

 Apple: A-line skirts and dresses, dresses and tops with belts, skirts with patterns, and flowy attire that drapes the frame.

 Rectangle: Dresses and tops with belts, skirts with patterns, peplum tops, and flared trousers that create a curvy silhouette.

Whatever your body type, you will either be petite, regular height or tall. And if you are petite or tall, consider these tips in addition:

 Petite: Avoid overwhelming patterns or big clothes; choose fitted clothes that create a balanced look.

 Tall: Fitted tops and flared trousers and skirts are flattering; define your waist with belts.

For gentlemen, the rules are the same regardless of body type: fitted and flattering clothes are key!

Rectangle: Fitted jackets and shirts, tapered trousers, and slim-fit clothes.

Triangle: Tops that broaden shoulders, slim-fit trousers, and clothes that create a balanced silhouette.

Oval (endomorph) : Pick clothes that de-emphasize your midsection, and instead opt for apparels that create a balanced look.

Trapezoid (mesomorph): Almost everything works, but focus on finding the perfect fit!

Inverted Triangle: Emphasize your waist with belts, wear tapered trousers, and create a balanced silhouette.

One of the greatest favours a gentleman who desires better togs (whatever his body type) should aim for is binning tight, short, long and baggy clothes. They have no place or role in your wardrobe.

Following these tips and mastering what suits and serenades your best version will transform you to a more confident, comfortable and stylish lady or gentleman who can now move on to other nobler pursuits.

-Kunle Bakare for Omoluwabi by KB (24.05.2024)