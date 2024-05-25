CBN sacks another set of 200 staff in two months!

More than 300 employees of the Central of Nigeria (CBN) have been sacked between Thursday and Friday.

It was learnt that the engagement letters of additional 200 have been signed, and would be issued to the affected staff in the coming days, adding to the long list of ongoing disengagements in the apex bank.

This adds to the list of 117 staff sacked by the bank between March 15th and April 11, 2024.

Virtually all those working in the Governor’s Directorate have been sacked, it was learnt.

The latest move, which brings the total number of affected staff to nearly 600, adds to the long list of ongoing disengagements in the apex bank.

The termination of appointments affects directors, deputy directors, assistant directors, principal managers, senior managers and lower-ranking staff.

Impeccable sources who are staff of the bank confirmed the sacking to our correspondent on Friday, adding that the sacked persons were more than 200 but not less than 200.

They revealed that the new move included older directors who were not affected by the last round of retrenchment.

One of the sources in a 20-second call with our correspondent simply stated, “It is true and confirmed.”

The staff who could not disclose further details for fear of being tapped added that the move had caused palpable apprehension amongst staff of every cadre as the management had not specified any standard criteria for the decisions.

Another undeniable authority confirmed the information, indicating that additional dismissals are expected in the months ahead, spread out across staggered phases.

The official said, “It is real and is even more than 200 officials but the actual number is unconfirmed yet. The sacking is coming in staggered phases and that is why we can’t confirm the number yet.

“But it is not less than 200. The sacked persons include directors and other cadres but the ones that are easily known are the directors. Some of the old directors that were not affected during the last round of sacks are now affected.”

The sack letter obtained by our correspondent and issued by the Human Resources Department on May 24, 2024, indicated that the policy was to reorganise the organisation for effective operations.

The letter, lacking a signature, read, “The new strategic direction of the bank has been widely publicised. In line with our new mission and vision, the bank is currently undergoing.. other persons were affected from the Development Finance Department and another 10 deputy and assistant directors from the Human Resource Department.

Employees who were on compassionate leave for protracted illness or incapacitation were also affected.

According to our sources, following the latest sack, the 29 departments of the bank are currently headed by coordinators.

The dispatch of the disengagement letters, which started on March 15, has persisted, causing apprehension amongst staff of every cadre .