Dan Asabe’ family receives Car, House gift !

Celebrated journalist of ex this , ex that, Gbenga Dan Asabe and his dotting lovely wife are in appreciative mode and mood.

The famous hardliner interviewer and investigative blogger who is well known for his you tube channel; Asabe Africa has said the gifts were gifted few weeks ago.

But he was torn between opinions whether to make it public or not.

“This… gratitude should have come earlier than today but I was too engaged with thoughts that dangled between ‘should I celebrate it or keep it hush-hush?’

But in the long run, my heart guaranteed that I must appreciate the gesture publicly; if it is not to show gratitude to the man God used to do a new thing in my life, it should definitely be to appreciate GOD for turning a bad situation into good one for me in Year 2024 and equally encourage other faith enthusiasts to believe in God and never let down their amour of faith.”

He enthused further “I believe in gratitude. I, Gbenga Dan Asabe strongly believe that “No gift is really ours until you have thanked the giver”

So, today I am going to thank PROPHET REUBEN AIKORE for giving me a brand new House 24 Hour after my birthday Celebration on Monday January 13th, 2024 and his beautiful wife for giving my wife a Hyundai Tucson Jeep!

How It Happened!

How did Year 2024 start for me? It started with a promise from God that He will do some wonderful things in my life, but how He will do those things remained a mystery!

On Sunday January 7th, I got an award from the Canadian Government. I was given “Outstanding Professional & Entrepreneurship Award” through the Member of Parliament for Scarborough—Rouge Park, The Rt. Honourable Gary Anandasangaree.

The award was delivered to me before a full crowd of loving believers at my elderly friend, Prophet Segun Adebayo’s Church—Christ Apostolic World End-Time Revival Ministry (CAWERM) at Ikotun Egbe, Lagos by agents of Honorable Gary Anandasangaree who stormed Nigeria for the noble assignment. I wasn’t the only one awarded as Prophet Segun Adebayo was equally honoured.

Now, let me share this with you; in Year 2022, Prophet Segun Adebayo became the 1st Man of God to dash me a car—a Ford Taurus American Spec Executive Car. He honored me with the car for giving a lift to his prophetic ministry through my journalistic activities.

I celebrate that years’ birthday with the car. If you go on my channel (Asabe Afrika TV) you will find the video.

Full of gratitude, while going down memory lane, GDA,( acronym for his full name) as he is fancifully refered to said , the year so far is a year of Mess to Grace for him, and his immediate family.

This Year started for me on a mix of the good, the bad and the ugly but like the book of 1st Thessalonians Chapter 5 from verse 16 to 18 noted that we should “Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus”.

A week after the award, precisely Saturday January 13, I was arrested by men of the Nigerian Police (State CID, Iyanganku, Ibadan Oyo State) in a most unprepared Gestapo style, my phone was bugged and I was tracked and arrested through a close elderly friend, handcuffed like a common criminal and taken from Lagos to Ibadan; someone had facilitated the move. I was locked up in the cell for 3 nights but God showed up! I was released the third day (Jesus raised from the dead on the third day, isn’t it?).

The story is for another day as it is presently subjudice!

Last Year was a real battle Year. A Prophet friend I promoted for 10 years decided to turn himself to a devil’s advocate immediately another Man of God, Prophet Segun Adebayo compensated my gesture with a car. What this Ilaje man couldn’t do in ten years, instead for him to thank God for me and appreciate the giver, he came after me with a vicious countenance. But that’s life anyway. It didn’t start today. I am very familiar with the path of envy, jealousy and malicious wish of the wicked (Isaiah 26:10)!

When I discovered his atmosphere had become hostile, I took a leave but he came for me in several ways but GOD showed up (Psalm 64:2-10). I am not new to such warfare.

Last November 2023, he made some arcane pronouncements against me, saying that “Pampe ma’a gbe Asabe” (Meaning that my humble self will soon run into some crisis).

The Saturday January 13, 2024 arrest by a top spiritualist in Ibadan made him so happy and shot his adrenaline up. He came out for me on Tuesday January 16 (ironically the same day I got my bail). He released videos on three channels, rejoicing over my predicament.

Third day after my release, in order to shut the trap of the devil and bring the howl of the accuser to silence, we replied him in three series videos on my channel and since then he went into abnormal silence. It wasn’t by my doing but GOD fought for me.

Veteran Actor, Prince Adewale Abdulrasak aka BABA SOKOTI was one of the Angels God used. On his own, he started an investigation which unmasked my accuser beyond what I had in stock. (A story for another Day)

Now, due to my appearances in Ibadan, I fell in love with the city as it suddenly became like a second home.

In this life, things happen; people do evil to you for reasons best known to them. But God will always weave his good plans around the stunt of the accuser!

The book of Romans 8:28 say “All things work together for good, to those who love God” and the book of Psalm Chapter 16 verse 6 says “The boundary lines have fallen for me in pleasant places; surely I have a delightful inheritance”.

Today in the City of Ibadan, Oyo State, South Western Nigeria; the boundary have fallen for me in pleasant places and surely, indeed, I have a delightful inheritance.

From Mess to Bless!

God is a kind God. When I was arrested, the news went far and near and several calls were made on my behalf by very reputable and responsible friends in high and low places. The moral and psychological shore up came from several quarters. Although some decided to play aloof, I don’t blame them either. But for many, very great friends in reserved quarters, they voiced out and my lawyer did a fine job.

This is not the time to start mentioning names either.

However, one man came from nowhere to look for me. He said he has been hearing of my activities for so long and had delegated people to look for my phone number for almost two years but couldn’t lay his hand on it. I have never seen a man like this man before in my life; his name is PROPHET REUBEN AIKORE, a Deeper Life brewed Christian who was called into worship and shepherd hood in Celestial Church of Christ. He is famous for his philanthropic activities in Ibadan. His Church, Celestial Church of Christ, Oke Irapada in Apete area of Ibadan is famously known as Cele Gospel.

He came looking for me on the 16th of January at Iyanganku State CID but I was already gone out of the cell. I got my bail that very day and left for Lagos the next day, 17th of January. He missed me by whiskers as he was ready to assist anyway round.

By February (1st Week of February) I was in Ibadan for some strategic meetings and I got a call from Baba Sokoti who informed me of Prophet Aikore’s proposal to meet me. Early in the day, I, Baba Sokoti and my wife had a meeting with a friend inside an estate near Bodija. The Prophet had contacted the veteran actor for my contact.

By the time Baba Sokoti was calling, I was at High Chief Abiola Ogundokun’s Orita Basorun Ibadan palace and only planned to retire back to the hotel.

It was late in the evening. My hotel is somewhere near Ikolaba, and Baba Sokoti said this man of God wanted to meet me.

I gave clearance for the meeting and by evening, we returned to the hotel. An hour later, Prophet Reuben Aikore and his team led by Pa Sokoti arrived.

I was humbled. We spoke for long at the bar area of the hotel. Permit me to save details of the meeting for another day.

Before I left Ibadan, I made enquiries about the man and I was shocked!

I decided to pay him an unexpected visit where we engaged him in two hours no hold barred exclusive interview.

He is a chip of the old block, he is not new to the media but the story of his life is a miracle. He is a servant of God that has seen the good, the bad and the ugly side of life. He passed through the crucible indeed!

He once established 7 churches and was persecuted out of the mother ministry. He went into business and became a failure for over ten years until he listened to his God and took the call of a Shepherd of the Celestial Church of Christ.

REUBEN AIKORE was dragged in by SAMUEL BILEWU JOSEPH OSCHOFFA himself. Oschoffa dragged him in and since then everything changed for good.

Let me tell you this; since I have been interviewing men of God, I have not seen a rare leadership brand like Reuben Aikore. Maybe his Deeper Life Church background is affecting him I don’t know. He is a very dangerous giver. He gives, gives, and gives until he is wounded.

I got to know much about his philanthropic activities to Ibadan School for the deaf at Ijokodo, School of the blind at Orita Aperin (Ibadan South East Local Government) and other charity homes.

I have interviewed him 3 times since then.

He is someone who cares and wants you to be okay in life. Beyond that, he is a rare defender of truth and justice.

The Spirit of Papa SBJ OSCHOFFA rests on him.

The purpose of this article is not to write on REUBEN AIKORE fully. Today is not his day. But it is also his day because he has emerged as the 1st person in this planet to dash me a BRAND NEW HOUSE and A CAR at the same time.

Now let me shock you; the older Prophet who fought me for getting a car gift from Prophet Segun Adebayo in Year 2022 publicly abused and insulted me early in the year by saying that “Asabe has not built a house with his long years in journalism; Asabe has just only a daughter, he is a rent seeker etc”.

Well, I thank God for His mercies upon my life. Building a house for oneself is good, but it must not be done through fraudulent means. Some of us will never owe staff for a single month. We will pay staff even if it means to stay hungry. We won’t buy expensive clothes, drive expensive cars, go on expensive trips, fly 1st class or eat expensive meals or enjoy the sinful luxury of adultery at the detriment of owing staff salary.

So, building and owing a house is a thing of grace by God.

Glory is to God, the boundary lines has fallen for us in pleasant places.

After my Sunday 12th Birthday in Lagos, I left for Ibadan the next day for some interviews with Prophet Reuben Aikore and few new friends in Ibadan.

I was shocked on Monday afternoon when the Prophet sent his aides to my hotel to fetch me and my wife. Thank God I insisted that my camera man should follow us; he joined us from Ogere that very morning.

We met the Prophet at the office of his estate agent somewhere in Central Ibadan. He immediately broke the news to us (I and my wife).

“I have the consent of my wife to give you a new house for your birthday and my wife is giving your wife a car” Prophet Aikore announced.

I thought it was a dream. They soon brought out some documents; signatures were appended by all parties.

Forty minutes later we drove into a neighborhood I always sighted around a friend’s house in Ibadan, and lo and behold, I was handed the key to a BRAND NEW HOUSE, fully built with all facilities intact.

As if that was not enough, the Prophet went further to shock my wife by handing over the key to a clean Hyundai Tucson jeep to her, a gift from his own wife.

THANK YOU JESUS!

I was dazed.

What can we say?

Someone looked down on our ability and cursed us but God showed up by bringing BABA PROPHET REUBEN AIKORE to amend the frailties of TRUST.

My Prayer is that Prophet REUBEN AIKORE will be blessed beyond his imagination and his children will work for nations and they will be the source of joy for Nations. Amen.

For now, kindly join me to celebrate but more importantly, Pray for PROPHET REUBEN AIKORE and his family that God should fill him with more power to function and increase him in wealth and anointing. A.M.E.N.

N.B: Watch out for the full video of the House Presentation on Asabe Afrika TV (YouTube) after this time out!