Tension in Kano as dethroned Ado Bayero returns to 2nd Palace

The deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, on Saturday morning returned to the ancient city and headed straight to Nasarawa, the second palace of the Kano Emirate.

at the Aminu Kano International Airport.

On his arrival, he was hailed all the way to the Nasarawa palace by bystanders.

The arrival of Bayero on Saturday came hours after the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, reinstated Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano.

It came about 48 hours after Yusuf signed into law a bill by the Kano State House of Assembly repealing the law that ex-Governor Abdullahi Ganduje signed on December 5, 2019 removing Sanusi and splitting Kano Emirate Council into five.

For some days now, nothing has been heard about Bayero.

The last that was heard about him was his visit to the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State on Monday.

After his swearing in on Friday, Sanusi returned to the palace he quit four years ago.