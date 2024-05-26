BREAKING: Ex-EFCC chairman Ibrahim Lamorde dies Sunday Morning in Egypt

A former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Lamorde, has reportedly died in Egypt at the age of 61.

According to close associates, Lamorde died this Sunday morning, may 26, 2024, in Egypt, where he had travelled for medical treatment.

Born on December 20, 1962, Lamorde joined the Nigerian Police in 1986 and retired as a Deputy Inspector General of Police in 2021.

As a police officer, he served as the chairman of the EFCC between 2011 and 2015.

According to his profile on the EFCC’s website, Lamorde was the third executive chairman of the Commission.

He was appointed in an acting capacity as chairman of the commission on November 3, 2011, following the removal of Farida Waziri by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

He was subsequently confirmed as the third substantive chairman of the commission by the Senate on February 15, 2012.