Deposed Emir Ado Bayero breaks silence, set legal fireworks

The deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, has broken his silence following his dethronement as the 15th Emir of Kano State.

Bayero said justice would prevail while urging residents to maintain law and order.

He stated this on Saturday in his native language at the mini-palace where he has been since returning to the state after dethronement.

He, however, pledged to follow whatever the law states, saying that Kano is too important to Nigeria.

“I call on the people to remain law-abiding while awaiting the outcome of the legal process in this tussle.

“We call on the authority to do justice in this matter. Kano is a very influential state in Nigeria. Whatever affects Kano affects Nigeria. May peace reign in Kano. We pray for Allah to bless Kano with responsible and just leaders.

“Justice is the way to go on every issue. There will be justice. Nobody is above the law. We will accept whatever the law says. I appreciate all the people who have shown concern. As I said, justice will take its course. We will keep on praying for peace in Kano State. May Allah the Almighty protect us,” he said.

The deposed monarch arrived in the ancient city in the early hours of Saturday.