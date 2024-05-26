Sanusi waxes Philosophical as Security Chiefs prevents installation !

Discussion between Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, and top security chiefs happened behind closed doors yesterday.

This was amid the crisis which shook Kano on Saturday, the Police Commissioner, Director of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Kano, Army Brigade Commander and National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) commander held separate meetings with Sanusi and Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, deposed Emir of Kano.

The New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) controlled Kano House of Assembly had repealed Kano Emirates Council law which ex-Governor Abdullahi Ganduje used to dethrone Sanusi.

Yusuf had assented to the law on Thursday and ordered the Emirs affected by it to vacate palaces within 48 hours.

While four of the Emirs complied, Ado Bayero returned to Kano and moved into the palace at Nassarawa with heavy military protection.

Irked by the development, Yusuf ordered his arrest but the police said they would comply with the order which reinstated the Kano State government from reinstating Sanusi.

According to a source present at the security chiefs’ meeting with Sanusi at the Gidan Rumfa Palace, Governor Yusuf allowed the security chiefs to have an audience with Sanusi alone.

The source said the security chiefs informed Sanusi about the decision to enforce the court order stopping his reinstatement.

“The emir, who spoke for over an hour during the meeting, reportedly said that what the state government had done was justice against the injustice meted out to him in the past.

“That he had not seen the court order we were referring to, describing it as a media court order until he sees it,” .

After receiving his reinstatement letter from Governor Yusuf at the Africa House, Kano Government House, on Friday, Sanusi had said his return shows no man can change what God destined.

He had said, “The Arabians used to say in everything that we are going to witness, there is a lesson that shows us that God is there. Whatever that is happening to an individual is preordained by Allah and to those that are sensible enough, it’s a lesson.

“God is one and whatever He does, nobody can change and what He doesn’t do, nobody can. Time will not permit for long talks. Whatever we will say, we have said it when we were leaving. We made it clear that God has preordained time and cause for everything and everyone. He gave leadership to whom he wants and at the time he wants. When He gives, no one can take it away and when he takes it away, nobody can take it back.

“This thing that has been brought to Kano, had it been it was allowed, one day we will wake up with Emir of Kumbotso, Bichi, Fagge and 44 Emirs. So what the government and the assembly did is a rescue mission.”