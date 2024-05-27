Bayero’s supporters protest in Kano as Sanusi meets district heads

Supporters of the deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, Sunday, took to the streets of the city, calling for his reinstatement and demanding that Governor Abba Yusuf comply with a recent court order.

A large group of young protesters marched through the streets of Kano and Gaya, expressing their discontent with the deposition of Bayero.

The demonstrators, carrying placards with messages such as “Abba Kabir Yusuf, Obey Court Order” and “Aminu is still our Emir,” lit bonfires and sang anti-government slogans.

Interestingly, the protest remained peaceful, with police officers refraining from dispersing the crowd.

The protesters had gathered after a special prayer session and continued their demonstration along major roads, including the road near the government house.

The protests were sparked by the repeal of the Kano Emirates Council Law by the Kano State House of Assembly last Thursday.

YOUNEWS learnt that is a response to an event , when the reinstated Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II, stepped out of the main palace in the city to a warm reception from the people.

Sanusi rode on a royal horse and gesticulated at the crowd who responded with: “You’re the only Emir we know.”

He also met with some district heads, council members, vigilantes, women groups and well-wishers who were at the palace to pay homage.

Displeased by the crisis, the Northern Traditional Ruling Council, chaired by the Sultan of Sokoto, has expressed concern about the ongoing emirship tussle in Kano State.

In a statement on Sunday by the Emir of Gummi, Justice Lawal Gummi, who is the Chairman of the Coordinating Committee Northern Traditional Rulers Council, the monarchs called for restraint on the part of the disputants in the interest of peace and stability.