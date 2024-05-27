Catholic Reverend Father shuns celibacy, married 6yrs secret lover

Reverend Father Jude Obasi wedded publicly his Long time lover of over 6yrs last Saturday at St Mary’s Catholic church, Abakiliki, Ebonyi State has dropped a bombshell.

He said: ” I refused to live a life of lies and deception that other Reverend fathers are secretly living. Do you know that a lot of these children of majority of single mums are fathered by these pretentious priests that hitherto now have swore an oath of celibacy”

“How do you mount a pulpit and condemn adultery and fornication, kidnapping, prostitution, banditry and yahoo yahoo when you are neck deep in it . If you cannot hold your body as a priest serving in the Lord’s Vineyard, please choose from amongst your church members and get married, it’s more Honourable and also biblical as a reverend father to marry your church member”