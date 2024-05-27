Opinion: GARRI, Why have you decided to join them?

Garri, you’ve always been for the masses for centuries even as the rich and elite class despised you, preferring semovita to you.

We remember those sweet days how you used to come handy, responding to the compelling desire for food and with a blend of roasted fish/meat, or groundnuts or coconut or kernel or even raw native pepper from the garden, you give maximum satisfaction.

Garri, in this 21st century, you took an astronomical leap from your usual N30 per cup to N100

. As the masses were expecting you’ll come down, you took another leap and landed at N200.

Garri, you’ve tasted the sweetness in high cost, and you never want to come to the masses again but rather prefer to stay with the elite class that has so despised you in the past.

But Garri, why…..why….why!!! Why do you want to forsake the masses your own at these trying times?

Just to soak you successfully today, it will cost almost N500. Garri, why na! What has the masses done to deserve this harsh treatment?

Garri, please have compassion on the masses who have taken solace in your ability to provide a first aid to hunger. The masses who see you as a problem solver and a soul lifter, please come down to them.

Garri, we the masses love you so much .

.